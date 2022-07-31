UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Atlanta Results

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Tennis: ATP Atlanta results

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :results on Saturday in the ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta, Georgia (x-denotes seeded player): Semi-finalsAlex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2Jenson Brooksby (USA x6) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x4) 6-1, 6-4

