Tennis: ATP Atlanta Results

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tennis: ATP Atlanta results

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :results on Sunday in the ATP Tour hardcourt tennis tournament in Atlanta, Georgia (x denotes seeded player): FinalTaylor Fritz (USA x1) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4

