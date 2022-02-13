- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP Dallas Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Dallas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP Dallas Open (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsReilly Opelka (USA x2) bt John Isner (USA x3) 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (24/22)
Recent Stories
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022
India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases
Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai
19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March
Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines
New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Heavy snowfall holds up Gu gold medal charge at Olympics56 seconds ago
-
Novel crisis: Iran's books shrink as US sanctions bite58 seconds ago
-
Golf: Phoenix Open scores1 minute ago
-
Simons scores 30 as Trail Blazers storm back to beat Knicks1 minute ago
-
Theegala clings to one-shot lead over Koepka at Phoenix Open1 minute ago
-
Heavy snowfall sees women's Olympic downhill training cancelled1 minute ago
-
Australia evacuates final Ukraine embassy staff1 minute ago
-
Thousands march in support of Venezuela government1 minute ago
-
Odermatt in pole position for Olympic giant slalom11 minutes ago
-
Japan finds body of missing F-15 crewman11 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup results8 hours ago
-
Inter leave door open for Milan after Napoli draw8 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.