UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Dallas Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Tennis: ATP Dallas results

Dallas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP Dallas Open (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsReilly Opelka (USA x2) bt John Isner (USA x3) 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (24/22)

Related Topics

USA Dallas From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

2 minutes ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

5 hours ago
 New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s schoo ..

New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>