Tennis: ATP Dallas Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 09:40 AM
Dallas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :results on Saturday from the ATP Dallas Open (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsReilly Opelka (USA x2) bt John Isner (USA x3) 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (24/22)Jenson Brooksby (USA x4) bt Marcos Giron (USA x7) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5)
