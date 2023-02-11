Tennis: ATP Dallas Results - Collated
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :results on Friday in the ATP Dallas Open in Dallas, Texas (x-denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Taylor Fritz (USA x1) bt Marcos Giron (USA x7) 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3 Wu Yibing (CHN) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x8) 6-3, 6-4 John Isner (USA x5) bt Emilio Gomez (ECU) 7-6 (10/8), 7-5Jeffrey Wolf (USA x6) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x2) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4afp