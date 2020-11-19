Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :results from the fourth day of the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): Singles Group Tokyo 1970 Alexander Zverev (GER x5) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x8) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-3, 6-3 Doubles Group Bob BryanMarcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (ESP/ARG x4) bt Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares (CRO/BRA x1) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 10-8Jurgen Melzer/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (AUT/FRA x7) bt John Peers/Michael Venus (AUS/NZL x6) 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 12-10