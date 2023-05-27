UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Geneva Open Results

Published May 27, 2023

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :ATP Geneva Open results on Friday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finalsNicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x3) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x4) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x2) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)

