Tennis: ATP Gstaad Result
Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM
Gstaad, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Gstaad on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsMatteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-1, 6-4
