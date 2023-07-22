Tennis: ATP Gstaad Results
Gstaad, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :results on Friday in the ATP clay-court tournament at Gstaad (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Pedro Cach�n (ARG) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-3 Hamad Medkedovic (SRB) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER x4) 6-3, 6-3Albert Ramos (ESP) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-4Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x2) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5