Tennis: ATP Hall of Fame Open results

Newport, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the first day of the ATP Hall of Fame Open (x denotes seed): 1st rdJason Kubler (AUS) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-3Peter Gojowczyk (GER) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-5, 6-4