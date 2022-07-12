- Home
Tennis: ATP Hall Of Fame Open Results
Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 12:30 AM
Newport, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the first day of the ATP Hall of Fame Open (x denotes seed): 1st rdJason Kubler (AUS) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-3Peter Gojowczyk (GER) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-5, 6-4
