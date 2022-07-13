Tennis: ATP Hall Of Fame Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 01:00 AM
Newport, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Tuesday from the second day of the ATP Hall of Fame Open (x denotes seed): 1st rd Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 James Duckworth (AUS x8) bt Liam Broady (GBR) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Max Purcell (AUS) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 Jiri Vesely (CZE x7) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-4, 6-2Benjamin Bonzi (FRA x5) bt William Blumberg (USA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2Christopher Eubanks (USA) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-4, 7-5