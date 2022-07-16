- Home
Tennis: ATP Hall Of Fame Open Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 09:30 AM
Newport, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Friday from the ATP Hall of Fame Open (x denotes seed): Quarter-finalsJason Kubler (AUS) bt James Duckworth (AUS x8) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)Alexander Bublik (KAZ x3) bt Andy Murray (GBR x6) 7-5, 6-4
