Tennis: ATP Halle results - collated

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5 Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Steve Johnson ( USA ) 6-3, 7-5Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x7) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-1, 6-4Matteo Berrettini ( ITA ) bt Andreas Seppi ( ITA ) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

