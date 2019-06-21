UrduPoint.com
Tennis: ATP Halle Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Tennis: ATP Halle results - collated

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5 Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-3, 7-5Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x7) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-1, 6-4Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

