Tennis: ATP Hamburg Open result

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :result in the Hamburg ATP tournament on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalAlexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-5, 6-3afp

