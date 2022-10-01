- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP Korea Open Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM
Seoul, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Korea Open on Saturday in Seoul (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsYoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3Denis Shapovalov (CAN x4) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA x8) 7-5, 6-4
Recent Stories
China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong
Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..
Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher
Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM
Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
U.S. dollar ticks down8 minutes ago
-
U.S. stocks close lower8 minutes ago
-
U.S. dollar slips after inflation data8 minutes ago
-
Oil prices drop as demand worries prevail8 minutes ago
-
Tearful basketball great Jackson bows out with World Cup bronze28 minutes ago
-
Boats in the streets, cars in the sea: Fort Myers Beach pummeled by Ian28 minutes ago
-
Climate change-driven sea ice melt makes Arctic Ocean more acidic: study38 minutes ago
-
International organizations, think tanks express solidarity with Pakistan for proactive climate acti ..38 minutes ago
-
Women's basketball World Cup results58 minutes ago
-
Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases58 minutes ago
-
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 3,8051 hour ago
-
Malaysia reports 2,007 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.