Tennis: ATP Korea Open results

Seoul, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Korea Open on Saturday in Seoul (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsYoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3Denis Shapovalov (CAN x4) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA x8) 7-5, 6-4