Tennis: ATP Lyon Open Results
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM
Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :results in the ATP Lyon Open on Friday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsArthur Fils (FRA) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA x8) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5)Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x4) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x2) 6-3, 6-0
