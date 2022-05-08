- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP Madrid Open Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 11:20 PM
Madrid, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Madrid Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalCarlos Alcaraz (ESP x7) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x2) 6-3, 6-1
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022
Football: French Ligue 1 results
Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends
RugbyU: European Champions Cup results
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Hope for Stuttgart as Kalajdzic equaliser spoils Bayern's title party1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results21 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 minutes ago
-
Ukraine battles to hold eastern bastions as US First Lady visits21 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated21 minutes ago
-
'Lucky' Russell takes Racing into Champions Cup last four21 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table21 minutes ago
-
G7 countries pledge to stop Russia oil imports31 minutes ago
-
'Surrender not an option': Ukraine forces in Azovstal31 minutes ago
-
Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings41 minutes ago
-
Russell brilliance takes Racing into Champions Cup last four41 minutes ago
-
US First Lady makes unannounced visit to Ukraine1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.