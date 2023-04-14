Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finalsAndrey Rublev (x5) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 6-2, 6-4