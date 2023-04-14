UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finalsAndrey Rublev (x5) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 6-2, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

46 seconds ago
 Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

2 hours ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

2 hours ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

2 hours ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.