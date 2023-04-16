Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - collated

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finalsHolger Rune (DEN x6) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5Andrey Rublev (x5) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x8) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3