Tennis: ATP Next Gen Finals results

Milan, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :results from the first day of the ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday: Group A Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x5) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 4-3 (7/5), 4-3 (7/5), 4-2 Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x7) 4-2, 3-4 (5/7), 4-1, 4-1 Playing later Group BUgo Humbert (FRA x3) v Mikael Ymer (SWE x10)Frances Tiafoe (USA x2) v Jannik Sinner (ITA x8)