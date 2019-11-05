UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: ATP Next Gen Finals Results

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Tennis: ATP Next Gen Finals results

Milan, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :results from the first day of the ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday: Group A Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x5) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 4-3 (7/5), 4-3 (7/5), 4-2 Alex De Minaur (AUS x1) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x7) 4-2, 3-4 (5/7), 4-1, 4-1 Playing later Group BUgo Humbert (FRA x3) v Mikael Ymer (SWE x10)Frances Tiafoe (USA x2) v Jannik Sinner (ITA x8)

Related Topics

USA Milan Ita Casper From

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

3 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.