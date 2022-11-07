- Home
Tennis: ATP Paris Masters Result
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Paris, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :result from the ATP Paris Masters on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalHolger Rune (DEN) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
