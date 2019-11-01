Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 3rd update

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :results from the fourth day of the ATP Paris Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 3rd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR) 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x7) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 6-4 Cristian Garin (CHI) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) 6-3, 6-2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI x16) 6-4, 6-4