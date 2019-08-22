Tennis: ATP results

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :results from ATP Winston-Salem tournament in North Carolina on Wednesday (X denotes seed) 3rd rd Benoit Paire (FRA x1) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x15) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x11) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x7) 7-6 (9/7), 6-0 John Millman (AUS x14) bt Robin Haase (NED) 6-3, 6-4 Steve Johnson (USA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x12) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) Frances Tiafoe (USA x10) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x8) 6-2, 0-0 abandonHubert Hurkacz (POL x3) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP x16) 6-3, 3-1 abandonDenis Shapovalov (CAN x2) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x13) 6-2, 6-3