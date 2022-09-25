- Home
Tennis: ATP San Diego Results
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 09:00 AM
San Diego, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :results on Saturday in the ATP men's tennis tournament in San Diego, California Semi-finalsMarcos Giron (USA x3) bt Daniel Evans (GBR x1) 6-3, 7-5Brandon Nakashima (USA x5) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
