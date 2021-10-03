- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP Sofia Open Result
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:50 PM
Sofia, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :result from the ATP Sofia Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalJannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x2) 6-3, 6-4
Recent Stories
CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing ..
Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify UAE’s Gender Balance, explore ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Thousands rally to back Tunisian president after power grab37 seconds ago
-
'Incredible' Evans wins Rally Finland to close gap on Ogier40 seconds ago
-
Saudi Arabia confirms recent talks with Iran44 seconds ago
-
Sinner wins second successive Sofia title to boost ATP Finals bid51 seconds ago
-
Italian Colbrelli edges mudfest Paris-Roubaix bike race56 seconds ago
-
British PM backs Brexit strategy despite supply crunch58 seconds ago
-
German outsider Torquator Tasso is poetry in motion in 100th Arc1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 minute ago
-
US-based scholars facing threats against efforts to expose Modi's anti-Muslim policies: Report1 minute ago
-
Mud and glory for Italian Colbrelli at thrilling Paris-Roubaix11 minutes ago
-
Awoniyi strikes twice as Union beat Mainz11 minutes ago
-
Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda11 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.