UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Sofia Open Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Tennis: ATP Sofia Open results

Sofia, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the ATP Sofia Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd James Duckworth (AUS) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Filip Krajinovic (SRB x5) bt Alexandar Lazarov (BUL) 6-0, 6-3 Illya Marchenko (UKR) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-4, 6-2 Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-4, 6-3 2nd rdKamil Majchrzak (POL) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 7-5, 6-1Gianluca Mager (ITA) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Related Topics

Sofia Ita From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

1 hour ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.