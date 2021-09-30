Tennis: ATP Sofia Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 AM
Sofia, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the ATP Sofia Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd James Duckworth (AUS) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Filip Krajinovic (SRB x5) bt Alexandar Lazarov (BUL) 6-0, 6-3 Illya Marchenko (UKR) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-4, 6-2 Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-4, 6-3 2nd rdKamil Majchrzak (POL) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 7-5, 6-1Gianluca Mager (ITA) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3