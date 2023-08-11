Tennis: ATP Toronto Masters results

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :results from ATP Toronto Masters on Thursday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-3, 6-3Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x3) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)Daniil Medvedev (x2) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) 6-4, 6-4