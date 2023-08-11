Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Toronto Masters Results

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Tennis: ATP Toronto Masters results

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :results from ATP Toronto Masters on Thursday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-3, 6-3Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x3) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)Daniil Medvedev (x2) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) 6-4, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Toronto Ita Casper Belarus From

Recent Stories

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

8 hours ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

9 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

9 hours ago
 Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

10 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

10 hours ago
Ecuador under state of emergency after presidentia ..

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot

10 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 C.African president says 'not against France' desp ..

C.African president says 'not against France' despite tensions

10 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concer ..

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concern about health, safety of Nige ..

10 hours ago
 Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made ful ..

Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made fully functional

10 hours ago
 Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights ..

Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights to DMJ Town residents

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous