Tennis: ATP Toronto Masters results - 2nd update

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :results from ATP Toronto Masters on Wednesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)): 2nd rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Ben Shelton (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) Hubert Hurkacz (POL x15) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) 6-4, 6-3 Andy Murray (GBR) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 7-5 Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-4, 6-3 Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Andrey Rublev (x6) 6-4, 6-3 Milos Raonic (CAN) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-4, 6-3 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x13) 6-1, 6-2 Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3 Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-4, 7-5Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4Daniil Medvedev (x2) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2, 7-5