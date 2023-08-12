Tennis: ATP Toronto Masters results - collated

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :results from ATP Toronto Masters on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Tommy Paul (USA x12) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) 7-6 (9/7), 7-5