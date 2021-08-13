UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Toronto Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Tennis: ATP Toronto results

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Friday in the ATP Toronto Masters (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finalsStefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x6) 6-1, 6-4

Related Topics

Toronto Casper

Recent Stories

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence ..

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence Day celebrations

1 minute ago
 District administration to organize light show, fl ..

District administration to organize light show, flag hoisting ceremony

1 minute ago
 Over 1.65m COVID-19 doses administered, 227 new in ..

Over 1.65m COVID-19 doses administered, 227 new infections reported in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 PTI workers stage protest against attack on SAPM

PTI workers stage protest against attack on SAPM

1 minute ago
 Sustainable economic development is the top priori ..

Sustainable economic development is the top priority of the government : Governo ..

1 minute ago
 NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.