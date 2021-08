Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan