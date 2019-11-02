Tennis: ATP Tour Finals qualifiers

Paris, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :List of the eight players to have qualified for the ATP Tour Finals in London, which start on November 10, after Italy's Matteo Berrettini took the final spot on Friday:Rafael Nadal (ESP), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Roger Federer (SUI), Daniil Medvedev (RUS), Dominic Thiem (AUT), Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), Alexander Zverev (GER), Matteo Berrettini (ITA)afp