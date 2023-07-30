Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Umag Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Tennis: ATP Umag results

Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :results in the ATP Umag tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finalsAlexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA x7) 6-7 (2/7), 7-5, 6-3

Related Topics

Ita

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

7 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

13 hours ago
MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

13 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

13 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

13 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

14 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

15 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous