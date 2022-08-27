- Home
Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM
WinstonSalem, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :results from ATP Winston-Salem Open tournament on Friday (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsAdrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x2) 6-0, 6-4
