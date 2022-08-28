- Home
Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Open Results
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM
WinstonSalem, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :results from ATP Winston-Salem Open tournament on Saturday (x denotes seed): FinalAdrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
