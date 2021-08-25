- Home
Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Results
Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Tuesday in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (x-denotes seed): 2nd rdBenoît Paire (FRA x12) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-3, 6-3
