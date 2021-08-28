- Home
Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Friday in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (x-denotes seed): Semi-finalsIlya Ivashka (BLR) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2, 6-1
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997.
