Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Tuesday in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (x-denotes seed): 2nd rd Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x1) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x9) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-2, 6-2 Benoît Paire (FRA x12) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-3, 6-3 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-4, 6-2 Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x6) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 Daniel Evans (GBR x3) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x5) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) Márton Fucsovics (HUN x4) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 7-5, 6-1 Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Albert Ramos (ESP x11) 6-3, 6-1 Marcos Giron (USA) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG x10) 6-3, 6-4 Max Purcell (AUS) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 6-4 Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Eduardo Nava (USA x2) 7-5, 6-1Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x15) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-7 (9/11), 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)