UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem results - collated

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Tuesday in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (x-denotes seed): 2nd rd Pablo Carreño-Busta (ESP x1) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x9) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-2, 6-2 Benoît Paire (FRA x12) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-3, 6-3 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-4, 6-2 Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x6) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 Daniel Evans (GBR x3) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x5) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) Márton Fucsovics (HUN x4) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 7-5, 6-1 Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Albert Ramos (ESP x11) 6-3, 6-1 Marcos Giron (USA) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG x10) 6-3, 6-4 Max Purcell (AUS) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 6-4 Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Eduardo Nava (USA x2) 7-5, 6-1Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x15) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-7 (9/11), 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)

Related Topics

USA Thompson Hun Ita Winston-Salem Shanghai Cooperation Organization Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2021

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

10 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

10 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

10 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.