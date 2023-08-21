- Home
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open Results
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 02:00 AM
Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open on Sunday (x denotes seed): WomenFinalCoco Gauff (USA x7) bt Karol�na Muchov� (CZE) 6-3, 6-4
