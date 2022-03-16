Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :results on Tuesday in the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters hardcourt tennis tournament (x-denotes seeded player, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Men Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA x30) 6-4, 7-5 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 WomenSimona Halep (ROM x24) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x26) 6-1, 6-4Petra Martic (CRO) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x28) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4