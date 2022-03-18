UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :results on Thursday in the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters hardcourt tennis tournament (x-denotes seeded player, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): WomenQuarter-finalsMaria Sakkari (GRE x6) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) 7-5, 6-4

Related Topics

India Tennis Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Amid worsening humanitarian crisis, UNHCR chief ur ..

Amid worsening humanitarian crisis, UNHCR chief urges sustained int'l support t ..

59 minutes ago
 UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan, ..

UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan, bolstering its priorities

59 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Austria hold talks on bilateral t ..

FMs of Pakistan, Austria hold talks on bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Dr Qibla for marking int'l day against Islamophobi ..

Dr Qibla for marking int'l day against Islamophobia world over

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister for further strengthening Pakistan- ..

Prime Minister for further strengthening Pakistan-Austria cooperation in diverse ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister exposes opposition's 'dirty politic ..

Prime Minister exposes opposition's 'dirty politics': Hammad Azhar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>