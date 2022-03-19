Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :results on Friday in the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters hardcourt tennis tournament (x-denotes seeded player, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Men Quarter-finals Taylor Fritz (USA x20) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x33) 7-5, 6-2 WomenSemi-finalsIga Swiatek (POL x3) bt Simona Halep (ROM x24) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4