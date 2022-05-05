Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Men 3rd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Andy Murray (GBR) -- walkover Hubert Hurkacz (POL x12) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-3 Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9) Andrey Rublev (x6) bt Dan Evans (GBR) 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-3, 6-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x8) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) 6-1, 6-2 Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-3, 1-0 -- retired WomenSemi-finalsOns Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3

