Tennis: ATP/WTA Washington Open results

Washington, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :results from Monday's first day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Women 1st rdDaria Saville (AUS) bt Mirjam Björklund (SWE) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 7-5