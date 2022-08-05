Tennis: ATP/WTA Washington Open results

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Thursday's fourth day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Karen Khachanov (x7) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/1) Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 Women2nd rdLiudmila Samsonova bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2