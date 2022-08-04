Tennis: ATP/WTA Washington Open results - 1st update

UrduPoint.com

Washington, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Wednesday's third day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 2nd rd Holger Rune (DEN x9) bt Benoît Paire (FRA) 6-3, 6-2 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Sebastián Báez (ARG x12) 6-1, 6-4 Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Aslan Karatsev (x15) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x2) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Women 2nd rdDaria Saville (AUS) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x1) 7-5, 6-4Rebecca Marino (CAN) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

