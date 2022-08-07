UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP/WTA Washington Open Results - Collated

Published August 07, 2022

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Saturday's sixth day of the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Semi-finals Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Women Semi-finalsKaia Kanepi (EST x6) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3, 6-1Liudmila Samsonova bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-1

