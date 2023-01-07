- Home
Tennis: Auckland Classic Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM
Auckland, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :results from the WTA Auckland Classic on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsCoco Gauff (USA x1) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE x7) 6-0, 6-2Rebeka Masarova (ESP) bt Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 6-3, 6-3
