Tennis: Auckland Classic Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Tennis: Auckland Classic results

Auckland, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :results from the WTA Auckland Classic on Sunday (x denotes seeding):FinalCoco Gauff (USA x1) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-1, 6-1

