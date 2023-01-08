- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Auckland Classic Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM
Auckland, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :results from the WTA Auckland Classic on Sunday (x denotes seeding):FinalCoco Gauff (USA x1) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6-1, 6-1
Recent Stories
SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..
DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines
17 dead in major road accident in east China
'Once in a century' flood cuts off communities in northwestern Austral ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Alipay+33 minutes ago
-
NFL results & standings33 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka sends Australian Open warning with Adelaide triumph33 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Adelaide International results33 minutes ago
-
La Rochelle end Toulouse hoodoo in French Top 1443 minutes ago
-
US stock market closes higher1 hour ago
-
Shanghai's Pudong targets GDP growth at approximately 7 pct in 20231 hour ago
-
Newcastle stunned, Liverpool held on day of FA Cup surprises1 hour ago
-
More than 1,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye from Jan. 1 - 5: Immigration agency1 hour ago
-
Maritime traffic in Istanbul Strait suspended due to heavy fog1 hour ago
-
17 killed, 22 injured in road traffic accident in eastern China: state media1 hour ago
-
Excitement at Hong Kong's China border as quarantine lifted2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.