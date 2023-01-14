UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Auckland Classic Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 10:21 AM

Tennis: Auckland Classic results

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :result from the ATP Auckland Classic on Saturday (x denotes seeding):FinalRichard Gasquet (FRA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x2) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

